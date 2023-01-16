'Lego Masters' Season 4 Is Officially Coming to Fox

Lego Masters is back for a fourth season. The fourth season was announced that it would air during the 2023-24 season. This will include a second installment of celebrity/holiday-themed Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. For the overall show, Will Arnett returns to host and executive producer of the series. The renewal marks the first programming decision made by Allison Wallach, recently appointed President of Unscripted Programming at Fox Entertainment, per Deadline. Recently, contestant Dominic Forte reflected on his time in the competition. He'd been a lover of Legos since he was four years old. "It was genuinely some of the most fun I've ever had," Forte told Lancaster Online while sitting in his Lego building studio. He added: "It was an absolute roller coaster of emotions."

The show is based on the British series. Teams compete in a series of brick-building challenges. According to viewership, the third season is averaging 3.5 million multi-platform viewers.

"Lego Masters represents what TV does best, bringing all ages together for a night of family-friendly fun and competition," Wallach said in a statement of the renewal. "The builders raised the bar with an incredible fusion of creativity and engineering genius in season three, which featured even more pop culture-piercing-themed episodes and our toughest competition yet. With Will Arnett back as host, alongside our immensely talented production crew and partners at Endemol Shine America, the sky's the limit on Season 4."

The show is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday's Child, and Plan B Entertainment. Executive producers are Arnett, Pip Wells; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the Lego Group.

The British version first premiered in 2017. Since then, several other countries have aired their own adaptations. The American version first premiered in 2020. It's been nominated for several awards, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Critics Choice Award.