Ed Sheeran Exits COVID Quarantine in Time to Send ‘Shivers’ With ‘SNL’ Performance

Ed Sheeran is celebrating the release of his latest album, = by bringing his particular brand of pop to the stage of Saturday Night Live. Sheeran crooned in between sketches with host Kieran Culkin, singing his new song “Shiver” for his first performance.

There was some concern over whether or not Sheeran would be able to perform at SNL after he tested positive for COVID-19 in October. The New York Post reported that Saturday Night Live producers were “scrambling” to find a replacement before this weekend. However, in an interview with Howard Stern, Sheeran explained that he always Intended to keep his spot on the show no matter what. “I don’t know why there was a huge uproar about that,” he said. “Everyone was saying they were scrambling to find a replacement, [but] I was always playing that.”

Sheeran announced on Nov. 3 that he had completed his COVID-19 quarantining and had tested negative. “Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine,” he wrote on Instagram. “Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x.”

Sheeran announced that he would be releasing his newest album, =, back in August. At the time, he announced that it would be released on Oct. 29. According to Billboard, the “Shape of You” singer said that the album is “a really personal record and one that means a lot to me.” He added, “My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”