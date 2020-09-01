Ed Sheeran Fans Can't Get Over His Daughter's Unique Name
Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn are officially parents, and fans are fawning over the sweet name they gave their baby girl. The couple confirmed Tuesday morning that they welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, after having initially kept their pregnancy a secret. They announced the news via an adorable post shared to the singer's Instagram,
"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you..." Sheeran captioned a photo of a knitted blanket and a small pair of baby socks. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran."
Sheeran, who said that he and his wife "are completely in love with her," requested privacy for his family. The "Perfect" singer has notoriously kept mum about his personal life, not confirming that he and Seaborn had married until September of 2019, despite reports that they had actually tied the knot in 2018. The couple had not announced that they were expecting, either, though reports in early August suggested they had a little one on the way.
Fans were ecstatic to learn that their family of two had grown into a family of three, and many could not help but gush over the little one’s unique moniker. At this time, the couple has not explained the significance behind their baby girl’s name. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
her name is sending me 💀— Envert™ (@eternallatake) September 1, 2020
Ed Sheeran has a small girl with the coolest name ever: Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Seriously, I want my last name to be Seaborn— Camilla 🌵 (@camiafe) September 1, 2020
1. HE’S A DAD WHA- and 2. That’s a stunning name— izzy (@izzy94346972) September 1, 2020
Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran😭😭 what a name; lowkey loveee it— Beth🌙 (@Beth_Farrant) September 1, 2020
One or both like Philip Pullman books.— CarolM (@CarolM26432242) September 1, 2020
I wonder if Ed Sheeran and his wife were thinking about Philip Pullman’s ‘His Dark Materials‘ when naming their daughter? In Northern Lights, Lyra travels to the Arctic, but maybe they just figured ‘Antarctica’ sounds better?— Anna Tizard -YourMindIsAPortal.TheseWordsAreTheKey (@AnnaTizard) September 1, 2020
Love Lyra— 💛💙⚽️ALECIA💛💙 (@alecia______) September 1, 2020
Or LASS for short!— 🏴Dudley’s Butler🏴 (@portybella) September 1, 2020
I actually like the names 🤩— pamela egan (@egan_pam) September 1, 2020
ok but the name is really pretty— ☆amy is having a layout crisis☆ (@DI0RLWT) September 1, 2020
Little Lass. Very cute :)— Augustus Smyth (@AugustusSmyth) September 1, 2020
Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, is a beautiful name! Very celtic. 💗 congrats to Ed Sheeran and Cherry.— Morgan #BlackLivesMatter #UnusAnnus (@morganlfbell) September 1, 2020
The baby's name is so cute omg, congrats to them pic.twitter.com/K8dAIa4Y1d— 𝓛𝓾𝓷𝓪 🍦🎪 (@folkloreputatio) September 1, 2020
I'm in love the name of you 💓— there it is ,Atharv (@Instinct_atharv) September 1, 2020