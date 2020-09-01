Ed Sheeran Fans Can't Get Over His Daughter's Unique Name

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn are officially parents, and fans are fawning over the sweet name they gave their baby girl. The couple confirmed Tuesday morning that they welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, after having initially kept their pregnancy a secret. They announced the news via an adorable post shared to the singer's Instagram,

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you..." Sheeran captioned a photo of a knitted blanket and a small pair of baby socks. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran."

Sheeran, who said that he and his wife "are completely in love with her," requested privacy for his family. The "Perfect" singer has notoriously kept mum about his personal life, not confirming that he and Seaborn had married until September of 2019, despite reports that they had actually tied the knot in 2018. The couple had not announced that they were expecting, either, though reports in early August suggested they had a little one on the way.

Fans were ecstatic to learn that their family of two had grown into a family of three, and many could not help but gush over the little one’s unique moniker. At this time, the couple has not explained the significance behind their baby girl’s name. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.