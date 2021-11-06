Ed Sheeran Reveals 15-Month-Old Daughter Has Also Tested Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of ‘SNL’

Ed Sheeran opened up about his experience testing positive for COVID-19 in a new interview with Howard Stern, and he revealed that his 15-month-old daughter Lyra also tested positive at the same time. Sheeran, who is vaccinated against the virus, explained that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was away while they were sick. “My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter,” Sheeran said. “She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy.” Sheeran explained that there were three days that were “really bad.”

“It’s quite an odd thing getting [COVID-19] and then having to announce it to the world,” Sheeran admitted. “I’m still sort of being treated [like I have it].” However, this reasoning for making his diagnosis public is exceedingly polite. “I didn’t really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England and I didn’t want to be rude,” the “Bad Habits” singer said.

Sheeran explained that although he was vaccinated, he started to feel sick and started testing daily as a precaution. “I was really, really, really rundown and then just one day I caught it,” Sheeran explained. Sheeran also revealed that despite reports that Saturday Night Live was scrambling to find a replacement for the Nov. 6 show, there was never a question about whether he would find a way to play. “I don’t know why there was a huge uproar about that,” he said. “Everyone was saying they were scrambling to find a replacement, [but] I was always playing that.”

Sheeran revealed his diagnosis on Instagram on Oct. 24. Sheeran began his message by saying that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently “self-isolating and following government guidelines.” He went on to share that his diagnosis means that he will not be able to “plough ahead with any in person commitments for now.” Sheeran will still be engaging in various interviews and performances, but they will only be conducted or performed from his home for the time being. The singer ended his message by writing, “Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone.”