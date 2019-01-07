Macaulay Culkin Trolls Brother Kieran Over Golden Globes Appearance and Loss

Macaulay Culkin, being the loving big brother he is, trolled his younger brother Kieran over the actor’s Golden Globes appearance and award loss.

Kieran, who is two years younger than Culkin, was nominated for a Golden Globe award in the Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film category for his role in HBO’s Succession.

While Kieran was attending the awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, Culkin was watching on TV and playfully ridiculing his little brother the whole time, tweeting out as if he didn’t know that Kieran was going to be there.

Oh shit! My brother is at the Golden Globes?! That is so cool! #GoldenGlobes — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 6, 2019

He shared a photo of Kieran and captioned it, “My brother looks so handsome at the #GoldenGlobes.”

Then later, he tweeted out another photo, this time of Henry Winkler — who was nominated alongside Kieran — and joked about how Kieran was barely noticeable in the background.

“You know, if y’all voted for me to change my name to Kieran I’d be at the Golden Globes right now. Just saying,” Culkin also tweeted.

“Whoa! Kieran has such good seats! Dude, ask Gaga why she isn’t following me on Twitter!” he quipped.

My brother looks so handsome at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/drWsLlslLh — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Finally, it came time for the award, and Culkin emphatically stated, “HOLY SHIT KIERAN IS NOMINATED???WHAT IS SUCCESSION?!”

“Man, I should really answer his calls more often,” he continued. “Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year. #GoldenGlobes.”

HOLY SHIT KIERAN IS NOMINATED??? WHAT IS SUCCESSION?! Man, I should really answer his calls more often. Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year. #GoldenGlobes — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Kieran did not end up winning, as the award went to Ben Whishaw for his role as Norman Josiffe in A Very English Scandal.

This clearly did not sit well with Culkin, who joked, “This show is rigged!!! I was totally pulling for Winkler. #GoldenGlobes (No one tell Keiran he didn’t win).”

This show is rigged!!! I was totally pulling for Winkler. #GoldenGlobes (No one tell Keiran he didn’t win) — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Previously, Kieran spoke about finding out that he was nominated for the award and shared that he was incredibly surprised, presuming that the nomination news was a prank.

“[It’s] wildly unexpected. I wasn’t even sure our show was eligible this year for it. I’m not even kidding,” he told ET. “Then I got a call about it happening and I was like, ‘None of this makes sense. Everyone’s messing with me right now. I need to check this… Google says it’s true.’”

Succession has been renewed for a second season, though it is unknown at this time when it may air.