'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' to Include Numerous 'Young Sheldon' Stars for Thanksgiving Episode

Georgie and Mandy's first Thanksgiving will include some Young Sheldon stars. TVLine reports that an upcoming episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will see the returns of Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Raegan Revord, reprising their roles as Mary, Meemaw, and Missy, respectively. Additionally, recurring star Craig T. Nelson will return as Meemaw's on-again/off-again boyfriend Dale.

Perry, Potts, and Revord will all be making appearances in the spinoff prior to the Thanksgiving episode, which is Episode 5. Perry and Potts will guest star in the series premiere, while Revord will appear in Episode 2. Potts shared a fun video on Instagram of the whole crew together right before shooting, and from the sounds of the audience, the cast weren't the only ones excited for the special reunion.

Seemingly absent from the episode is young Sheldon himself, Iain Armitage. While the series finale of Young Sheldon did end with Sheldon going off to Caltech, he would likely still return home for the holidays. So Sheldon not returning for Thanksgiving is unusual, but if he's truly not in the episode, it's very likely there will be some type of explanation, and it will probably be a very Sheldon reason. That being said, Armitage did previously tell TVLine he'd be "honored" to reprise Sheldon, but he was also excited to "get to sit back on my couch with some popcorn and watch their show."

It's certainly exciting to know that at least some of the Young Sheldon stars will be appearing on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, and there's likely still a possibility that Armitage will guest star in a future episode. Perhaps the Christmas episode? It's hard to tell, but it might still be a bit early. In any case, Armitage isn't counting out a return, so it's only just a matter of time.

As of now, plot details surrounding the Thanksgiving episode, as well as a premiere date, are unknown. It will be Episode 5, which should air in mid-November, either two weeks before Thanksgiving or the week before. It's unlikely the episode will air on the holiday, as it wouldn't be good for ratings. More information should be revealed in the coming weeks, however. In the meantime, fans can look forward to the series premiere of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.