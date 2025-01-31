‘Young Sheldon’ Star Making Surprising Cameo on ‘Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage’

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is welcoming another Young Sheldon star, and it’s not who you may think. TV Insider reports that Lance Barber will be reprising his role as George Sr. despite dying of a heart attack ahead of the series finale of Young Sheldon last year. George will be returning in the form of a dream, Georgie & Mandy creatives confirmed during a press panel on Thursday.

“We’ve got Lance Barber. [He’s] gonna be returning as George Sr. in an episode coming up, which we’re really excited about, and it was so much fun to have him back on the set, especially after killing him off on Young Sheldon,” executive producer Steve Holland said after being asked about returning guest stars from the Big Bang Theory prequel.

“Georgie’s thinking about his dad, and he’s sort of worried that his dad… might be disappointed in him, and so he, his dad, visits him in a dream,” he continued. “[The idea] came out of a conversation we’d had with Chuck [Lorre] even early on talking about the show, and Chuck had said about his own father that he still dreams about him, but he still visits him, and so that was the thing we had sort of thought about, and then when we were breaking this episode, it just seemed like a great opportunity to bring George back.”

Pictured: Lance Barber as George Sr. (Photo by Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images)

Even without Barber, George Sr.’s presence has certainly been felt on Georgie & Mandy, especially with the Thanksgiving episode. As of now, exact plot details surrounding the upcoming episode have not been revealed, as well as a premiere date, but the wait will surely be worth it. It’s likely more information will be released in the coming weeks, but with Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage coming back tonight, that will be enough for now.

Meanwhile, with Lance Barber officially returning, Iain Armitage is now the only Young Sheldon actor from the main cast that has yet to appear or has yet to plan to appear. With Sheldon studying at Caltech, it’s not as easy to bring him back, even for the holidays. Armitage has shared much support for the show on social media, so it could just be a matter of time before Sheldon Cooper comes back into the picture. It might not be so easy with the scheduling, but if they can bring back a dead character, they can surely bring back Sheldon, even if it is brief.

In the meantime, new episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.