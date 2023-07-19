CBS Airing UK Version of 'Ghosts' This Fall Amidst Hollywood Strikes

The UK version of Ghosts is officially coming to America. Amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, CBS has released a revised fall schedule that consists of sports, unscripted and acquired content, as well as reruns of CBS favorites. Among the reruns is hit sitcom Ghosts, which will be followed by a full hour of UK: Ghosts, the series that the American version is based on, on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET after reality competition Buddy Games comes to an end.

Premiering in 2019 on BBC One, UK: Ghosts follows a collection of ghosts from different historical periods haunting a country house while also living with its new living occupants. The sitcom stars Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Martha Howe-Douglas, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Lolly Adefope, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Katy Wix, Jim Howick, and Yani Xander.

UK: Ghosts currently has four seasons under its belt, with a fifth and final season confirmed by the BBC last year. Although a premiere date has yet to be announced, it is set to premiere sometime in 2023. However, it's likely CBS will only be airing the first season of the series, but there is always the potential that more will come to the network in the future, as it would definitely pair well with its American counterpart.

UK: Ghosts is not the only series that will be making its debut on CBS. As previously reported, CBS was eyeing Paramount+ originals to air in the fall, and that is staying true as FBI True will be paired up with FBI on Tuesdays beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Yellowstone will be making its broadcast debut when it airs on Sundays, with SEAL Team returning to the network after leaving during Season 5 to move to Paramount+. While the fall schedule may not be what CBS originally planned, but it seems like there will still be a lot to look forward to.

As of now, CBS hasn't announced premiere dates, but hopefully, that will come soon, especially since summer is getting close to an end. It will be interesting to see how the UK version of Ghosts is different or similar to the American one, but obviously, if they are alike in any way, it is going to be good. It has four seasons for a reason and was adapted to an American version, so if that's any indication, fans have nothing to worry about.