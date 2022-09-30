'Ghosts' Rakes in Major Thursday Night Win for Season 2 Premiere

Ghosts returned to CBS for Season 2, on Thursday, and it raked in a major ratings win for the night. According to TV Line, Ghosts pulled in 6.2 million viewers, or a 0.5 in the adults 18-49 demo ratings. The show improved slightly on his freshman season numbers, now that it has a stronger lead-in from Young Sheldon. Notably, that show grabbed 6.6 million total viewers for the evening.

Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, a woman who inherits a large New York estate and decides, along with her husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) to turn the manor into a bed and breakfast. However, unbeknownst to our clueless couple, the house is haunted by a group of ghosts who are much more friendly than frightening. Together, the whole gang constantly gets into hijinks and misadventures, winding up in some hilarious situations that also reveal these apparitions are much more heart than haunt. The cast of quirky and lovable ghosts is made up of Rebecca Wisocky, Danielle Pinnock, Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long, Sheila Carrasco, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty and Asher Grodman.

Thor and Nigel's excitement rivals ours about last night's #GhostsCBS premiere! If you missed it, get caught up on @paramountplus. https://t.co/4VEJpbq5as pic.twitter.com/t2iwcRiXK3 — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) September 30, 2022

The Ghosts cast and showrunners turned up for San Diego Comic-Con this year, and fans got quite a lot of surprises. Among them was a revelation about some "new ghosts" being set to appear on the CBS sitcom for its forthcoming second season. According to EW, during the show's SDCC 2022 panel, Ambudkar revealed, "We have new ghosts." Meanwhile, McIver added how "the B&B will be open" with new guests but that also means, "it's not smooth sailing... and we have eight surprise inhabitants of the place."

Speaking to TV Line, co-showrunner Joe Port recently revealed that, among all the new elements this time around, fans will meet a ghost who has discovered a loophole in being tethered to the place they died. "We're going to meet a ghost that can go around the world, but is bound to this car that her death is related to," he revealed.

Additionally, Port explained that fans will also learn more about Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) nosey neighbors, the Farnsbys, and the ghost that haunts their property. "We're going to learn more about her, Judy, played by Lindsey Broad," Port said. He also teased that "we're going to learn more about another ghost that lives there and its connection to one of our ghosts." Ghosts airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursdays, only on CBS and Paramount+.