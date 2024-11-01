‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Nabs Full Season Order at CBS

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage just got some good news. After premiering on Oct. 17, the Young Sheldon spinoff has been given a full series order at CBS, according to Variety. The network greenlit the show, following Montana Jordan and Emily Osment’s titular characters from the Big Bang Theory prequel, back in March. Now, just two weeks after the premiere, it seems to be more than enough to convince CBS that fans want more.

“With the resounding success of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, we were instantly on board when Chuck, Steven, and Steve brought us the idea to further explore this world through Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “The enthusiastic audience reception has demonstrated the enormous appeal of these characters, and we can’t wait to see all of the hilarious fun this season will undoubtedly deliver.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The season order is not so surprising. Nielsen Live+7 reports that the series premiere, which initially brought in 6.56 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in adults 18-49, rose to 8.5 million viewers and a 0.67 demo rating after seven days. Additionally, per Paramount and VideoAmp, the series premiere reached 10.6 million across multiplatform viewers. Also starring Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin, and Jessie Prez, Georgie & Mandy follows the titular characters “as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage.”

As of now, there doesn’t seem to be an exact number of episodes that Season 1 will have, but a full season usually averages around 20 or so episodes, give or take a couple. Young Sheldon averaged 22 episodes per season, with the exception of three of them, while The Big Bang Theory had 24 episodes for most seasons. It’s likely Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will have around 20 or 22 episodes.

While Georgie & Mandy does not star anyone else from the Cooper family, the series has already seen some fun returns. Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Raegan Revord have reprised their roles as Mary Cooper, Meemaw, and Missy Cooper in the first two episodes and are set to return for the Thanksgiving episode in November. There’s no word on whether young Sheldon himself, Iain Armitage, will return, as the only time Sheldon would be back in Texas would be for the holidays, but it’s always possible. Fans will have to tune in on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS when Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage airs to see what happens.