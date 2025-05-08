CBS’ Replacement for ‘Blue Bloods’ in Fall Schedule Revealed — and Fans Will Love It

CBS has released its lineup for the 2025-26 season and has the perfect Blue Bloods replacement.

Blue Bloods ended in December after 14 seasons and was replaced by S.W.A.T. during midseason.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now that S.W.A.T. has been canceled (again) and for good this time, CBS has to find another show to close out Friday nights. But the replacement couldn’t be better. Beginning this fall, Fridays at 10 p.m. ET will belong to Blue Bloods offshoot Boston Blue. Announced in February, Donnie Wahlberg will reprise his role as Detective Danny Reagan as he takes a position with the Boston PD.

Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan Photo: Zach Dilgard/CBS

Ever since Blue Bloods was announced to be ending in 2023, fans and much of the cast were hoping this wouldn’t be the end of the Reagan family. A CBS executive previously let slip that expansions of the series were in the works, but it was later clarified that nothing was going to happen any time soon. Boston Blue was meant to be a completely separate series until it was reworked to be an offshoot of Blue Bloods starring Wahlberg as Danny Reagan. The series is not technically a spinoff, but is still part of the Blue Bloods universe, with Danny as the connector.

Although the new series will be set in Boston as opposed to New York, Wahlberg teased potential returns of Reagan family members. Whether they’re just on the phone or video or even paying Danny a visit, fans shouldn’t count out the return of other Blue Bloods stars. Who could return is unknown, but Tom Selleck was pretty vocal about not wanting the show to end, so he’s a possibility.

Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan Photo: CBS

Meanwhile, Boston Blue will be in pretty good company on Friday nights. Kicking off the night will be Fire Country spinoff Sheriff Country, starring Morena Baccarin. Fire Country will then follow, continuing its comfortable 9 p.m. ET slot. The Friday lineup was expected. It was previously revealed that both Sheriff Country and Boston Blue were premiering this fall, and with Fire Country renewed for Season 4, it only made sense to pair the show up with its spinoff and to have Boston Blue take over the remaining slot.

A premiere date for Boston Blue has yet to be announced, but CBS will likely reveal that later this summer. In the meantime, all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods are streaming on Paramount+.