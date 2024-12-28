‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoffs Rumored to Be in the Works, Here’s Everything We Know

Blue Bloods is over, but there have been reported discussions of a potential spinoff. As much of the cast and many fans have expressed desire to continue the long-running procedural, CBS remained adamant about ending the show after 14 seasons. But that doesn’t mean that the network hasn’t been thinking about a way to keep the series going.

Back in June, Paramount Global co-CEO Brian Robbins casually dropped during a stockholders meeting that “new franchise extensions” would be coming for Blue Bloods. It was the first time that any sort of new series set in the show’s universe was brought up. Not much was known about the series, but just the prospect of a potential spinoff got people excited.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured (L-R): Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle, Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez, and Steve Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

Unfortunately, CBS Studios President David Stapf shut that down just a month later, telling Deadline, “We don’t have anything that’s going to be in development soon, but it’s a brand, a title, and a show that is beloved. We’ve got to get it right, so we’re taking our time and trying to figure it out, okay, what is the next iteration of Blue Bloods? We have a whole season to go where we intend to celebrate it all season long as to how good that show is, so there’s still time for us to figure that out.”

However, in August, an insider told Closer that there have “been talks about making Blue Bloods made-for-TV movies, or even starting up the series again.” The claim coincidentally came after Donnie Wahlberg shared with fans at a New Kids on the Block concert that there may be “something else after” the “apparent last season.” He later confirmed to TV Insider that there have been various talks of spinoffs, revealing, “if it’s done with the spirit of Blue Bloods and done with the care that we tried to put into Blue Bloods every week, it would be something that I would look forward to watching or being part of either way.”

Pictured (L-R): Vanessa Ray as Eddie and Will Estes as Jamie Reagan. Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

His on-screen dad, Tom Selleck, is also “open to suggestions,” telling Parade that he loves Frank Reagan, “but nobody’s really asked. I don’t see him retiring and going off somewhere.” Considering some of the cast wouldn’t be opposed to a spinoff and the series ended with the Reagans happy and much more story to be told, it’s always possible that a new series, or at the very least, a TV movie will happen later down the line.

A spinoff and TV movie are not completely out just yet, but there haven’t been any concrete indications that CBS is developing something beyond Blue Bloods. It may just be a matter of time, but for now, all 14 seasons are streaming on Paramount+.