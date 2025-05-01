Donnie Wahlberg Teases ‘Blue Bloods’ Returns on ‘Boston Blue’

Blue Bloods stars could very well be joining Donnie Wahlberg on the new offshoot.

Wahlberg is set to reprise his role as Danny Reagan for new series, Boston Blue, airing this fall on CBS.

The show will see Danny leaving the NYPD for a new position with the Boston PD. His partner is the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. Since the series takes place in a new city and Danny will be away from his family, is there a chance any other Reagans will pop up on Boston Blue? “It will be a Danny Reagan-based show, but the Reagans are only a phone call away, and Danny Reagan likes to use the phone, that’s all I’ll say,” Wahlberg said on the podcast Morning Magic with Sue and Kendra via Parade.

Pictured (L-R): Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle, Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez, and Steve Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

“I can’t tell a lot of stuff about it other than at this point, I’m very humbled to be producing the show with Jerry Bruckheimer and some incredible writers and producers known as the Brandons,” he continued. “It’s an honor to keep the Blue Bloods tradition alive, and I think that’s what I’ll be doing with the show.”

Following Blue Bloods’ series finale in December, CBS gave a straight-to-series order for Boston Blue in February. The Blue Bloods universe expansion has been confirmed to air this fall, but as of now, a premiere date and more casting news have yet to be revealed. More information on Boston Blue will probably be announced in the coming weeks. CBS is set to present at Upfronts next week, so there’s a good chance fans could even get a first look at the show then.

Prior to the Blue Bloods finale, there were reports that CBS was working on expanding the universe, whether with a spinoff or a TV movie. Much of the cast had even expressed their desire to continue the series, with Tom Selleck frequently voicing his opinion on how much he didn’t want to say goodbye.

All 14 seasons of Blue Bloods are streaming on Paramount+. Donnie Wahlberg will return as Detective Danny Reagan in the new series Boston Blue, premiering on CBS this fall.