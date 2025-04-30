A CSI: Vegas star is coming back to CBS.

Variety reports that Matt Lauria has been cast in the upcoming Fire Country spinoff, Sheriff Country.

He is set to portray Boone, the longtime partner of Morena Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey Fox, who is a “smart, tough and capable deputy” with a different style of law enforcement, as he’s from Oakland. Along with Baccarin, Lauria also joins W. Earl Brown, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. The first episode is written by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, with story by Phelan, Rater, and Max Thieriot. The three also serve as executive producers alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

Per the official logline, Sheriff Country will follow “straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country), who investigates criminal activity as she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while contending with her ex-con father (Brown) and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter.”

Sheriff Country will mark Lauria’s first TV role since starring as Josh Folsom on the CSI follow-up series CSI: Vegas. CBS canceled the series after just three seasons last year, marking the end of the long-running franchise, for now. Other credits include Due West, Outer Range, 80 for Brady, Little Birds, Dickinson, Shaft, Traitors, Into the Dark, Kingdom, and Parenthood, among others.

Baccarin first guest starred as Mickey during Fire Country’s second season, with the potential to branch off to her own series. Following the success of the episode, CBS ordered Sheriff Country to series last May for the 2025-26 season. Both Baccarin and Brown guest starred in a recent Season 3 episode, “Dirty Money.” Although Sheriff Country does not have a premiere date, it is confirmed to be premiering this fall.

It’s likely more casting news will be announced in the coming months, as well as a premiere date. CBS is expected to present at the Upfronts next week, so it’s possible that fans could get a premiere date then. At the very least, the network should reveal when during the week it will air. Since Fire Country is coming back for Season 4, there’s a good chance the two will be paired up, but fans will just have to wait and see. Sheriff Country premieres this fall on CBS.