CBS Reveals 2025-2026 Schedule After Major Cancellations

Following CBS’ handful of cancellations, the network has unveiled its lineup for the 2025-26 season.

Plenty of shows will be returning this fall, with a few new ones as well, while some shows will be held for midseason.

Perhaps the biggest change is the NCIS trio consisting of the Mothership, Origins, and Sydney will be taking over Tuesday nights from the FBI franchise. After Most Wanted and International got axed, the flagship series will be moving to Mondays, with new offshoot CIA. Meanwhile, Fire Country will be paired with new spinoff Sheriff Country and Blue Bloods offshoot Boston Blue on Fridays. Wednesdays and Thursdays seem to be the only two nights unchanged for the fall, but there will be a lot to look forward to. Additionally, Matthew Gray Gubler’s Einstein and new drama Cupertino from Robert and Michelle King are being held for the 2026-27 season.

Mondays

Pictured (L-R): Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

8 PM – The Neighborhood (Final season)

8:30 PM – DMV (New series)

9 PM – FBI (Season 8)

10 PM – CIA (New series)

Tuesdays

Pictured (L-R): Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, and Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

8 PM – NCIS (Season 23)

9 PM – NCIS: Origins (Season 2)

10 PM – NCIS: Sydney (Season 3)

Wednesdays – Fall

Pictured (L-R): Ana Towns, Jackye Clayton, Lauren McKinney, and Han Nguyen. Photo: Kit Karzen/CBS

8 PM – Survivor (Season 49)

9:30 PM – The Amazing Race (Season 38)

Wednesdays – January

Pictured: Co-Host Nate Burleson. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

8 PM – Hollywood Squares (Season 2)

9 PM – The Price is Right at Night (Season 7)

10 PM – Harlan Coben’s Final Twist (New series)

Wednesdays – Spring

Photo Credit: Paramount+

8 PM – Survivor (Season 50)

9:30 PM – America’s Culinary Cup (New series)

10:30 PM – Hollywood Squares (New episodes)

Thursdays

Pictured (L-R): Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

8 PM – Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 2)

8:30 PM – Ghosts (Season 5)

9 PM – Matlock (Season 2)

10 PM – Elsbeth (Season 3)

Fridays

Pictured: Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox, Max Thieriot as Bode Leone, and W. Earl Brown as Wes Fox. Photo: CBS

8 PM – Sheriff Country (New series)

9 PM – Fire Country (Season 4)

10 PM – Boston Blue (New series)

Saturdays

48 HOURS Correspondents, Peter Van Sant, Anne-Marie Green, Erin Moriarty, and Natalie Morales. Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS News

8 PM – CBS Encores

10 PM – 48 Hours (Season 38)

Sundays – Fall

Pictured: Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw. Photo: Darko Sikman/CBS

7 PM – 60 Minutes (Season 58)

8 PM – Tracker (Season 3)

9 PM – The Road (New series)

10 PM – CBS Encores

Sundays – Spring

Pictured: Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson Photo: Colin Bentley/CBS

7 PM – 60 Minutes (New episodes)

8 PM – Tracker (New episodes)

9 PM – Y: Marshals (New series)

10 PM – Watson (Season 2)