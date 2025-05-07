CBS Reveals 2025-2026 Schedule After Major Cancellations

Following CBS’ handful of cancellations, the network has unveiled its lineup for the 2025-26 season.
Plenty of shows will be returning this fall, with a few new ones as well, while some shows will be held for midseason.
Perhaps the biggest change is the NCIS trio consisting of the Mothership, Origins, and Sydney will be taking over Tuesday nights from the FBI franchise. After Most Wanted and International got axed, the flagship series will be moving to Mondays, with new offshoot CIA. Meanwhile, Fire Country will be paired with new spinoff Sheriff Country and Blue Bloods offshoot Boston Blue on Fridays. Wednesdays and Thursdays seem to be the only two nights unchanged for the fall, but there will be a lot to look forward to. Additionally, Matthew Gray Gubler’s Einstein and new drama Cupertino from Robert and Michelle King are being held for the 2026-27 season.
Mondays
8 PM – The Neighborhood (Final season)
8:30 PM – DMV (New series)
9 PM – FBI (Season 8)
10 PM – CIA (New series)
Tuesdays
8 PM – NCIS (Season 23)
9 PM – NCIS: Origins (Season 2)
10 PM – NCIS: Sydney (Season 3)
Wednesdays – Fall
8 PM – Survivor (Season 49)
9:30 PM – The Amazing Race (Season 38)
Wednesdays – January
8 PM – Hollywood Squares (Season 2)
9 PM – The Price is Right at Night (Season 7)
10 PM – Harlan Coben’s Final Twist (New series)
Wednesdays – Spring
8 PM – Survivor (Season 50)
9:30 PM – America’s Culinary Cup (New series)
10:30 PM – Hollywood Squares (New episodes)
Thursdays
8 PM – Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 2)
8:30 PM – Ghosts (Season 5)
9 PM – Matlock (Season 2)
10 PM – Elsbeth (Season 3)
Fridays
8 PM – Sheriff Country (New series)
9 PM – Fire Country (Season 4)
10 PM – Boston Blue (New series)
Saturdays
8 PM – CBS Encores
10 PM – 48 Hours (Season 38)
Sundays – Fall
7 PM – 60 Minutes (Season 58)
8 PM – Tracker (Season 3)
9 PM – The Road (New series)
10 PM – CBS Encores
Sundays – Spring
7 PM – 60 Minutes (New episodes)
8 PM – Tracker (New episodes)
9 PM – Y: Marshals (New series)
10 PM – Watson (Season 2)