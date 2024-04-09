'Blue Bloods' Season 14, Part 1 Finale Date Revealed

The end is near for Blue Bloods, and CBS has revealed the finale date for the first part of the final season. It was announced in December that the long-running procedural would be ending after the 14th season, which would be split into two parts. The first 10 episodes would air this spring, with the remaining eight this fall. Blue Bloods is halfway through the first part of the season, and in just over a month, it will be coming to an end for now.

The first part of Season 14 will air its finale on Friday, May 17 at 10 p.m. ET, following the second season finale of Fire Country. The good news is that there are still eight more episodes to air later this year, meaning that fans will still have some time to say goodbye to the Reagan family. There is still some hope that this won't be the complete end of the series, as fans are desperately trying to save Blue Bloods, so you never know what could happen.

As of now, details on the finale have yet to be released, but it will surely be as intense as ever and maybe even end on one last cliffhanger. There's also no set date for Season 14's return, but that will more than likely be released within the next month or so when CBS makes a final decision on the fall 2024 schedule. However, the longer the wait, the more time fans have to prepare themselves for the series finale.

Meanwhile, it should be interesting to see what happens in these remaining episodes of the first part of Season 14. There have already been a few returning faces, including OG cast member Jennifer Esposito. The series also paid tribute to the late Treat Williams, who passed away last June. It's hard to tell just how Season 14, Episode 10 will go, but it wouldn't be surprising if it started to set up the series finale.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Don't miss the finale of the first part of Season 14 on Friday, May 17. There is still a lot to look forward to, and there is no telling how it will all come to an end. The remainder of Season 14 will air sometime this fall only on CBS.