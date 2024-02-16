'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Will See the Return of an Original Cast Member

Blue Bloods is bringing out the big guns for the final season, including Jennifer Esposito. The logline for Season 14, Episode 2 confirms that the actress will return as Suffolk County Police Chief Jackie Curatola. Esposito starred on the CBS procedural for the first three seasons as the partner of Donnie Wahlberg's Detective Danny Reagan. She made her first appearance on the series since her departure in the Season 13 finale, and she's back once again.

In the episode "Dropping Bombs," Danny and Baez team up with Jackie when a serial killer reappears. Seeing Danny working with Jackie again in the finale was quite a sight to see. There was hope that she would return since it is Blue Bloods' final season. It's going to be exciting to see that trio together again, and seeing them taking down a serial killer. Details surrounding the exact plot are unknown, but having Esposito return will surely be something to look forward to.

(Photo: CBS)

Elsewhere in the episode, Eddie tries to help a woman who accuses a sergeant of rape and faces backlash, Jamie clashes with Joe after he interferes with the undercover operation, and Mayor Chase suggests bringing back a Commission of Police. It sounds like the Reagans will be pretty tied up and dealing with a lot. Since the episode will also be focusing on a few different storylines, it's hard to tell how much screen time Jennifer Esposito will be getting, but hopefully, this won't be the last we see of her before the series finale later this year.

With Esposito's return, this raises the question of who else could possibly returning. The Season 13 finale also saw Sami Gayle come back as Nickey Reagan-Boyle. It would be a travesty if there isn't a Reagan family dinner that doesn't include all of the Reagans, kids, significant others, and long-lost nephews as well. That's the thing with final seasons, though. There are always surprise appearances lurking around every corner. You never know who else could pop up.

Make sure to tune into Episode 2 of Blue Bloods' fourteenth and final season next Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS to see Jennifer Esposito's highly-anticipated return. All episodes are streaming on Paramount+, so it would be a good idea to watch her previous episodes to prepare and hope that she returns once more before the series officially comes to an end.