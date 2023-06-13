Treat Williams Dead at 71 After Tragic Motorcycle Accident

Treat Williams has died. PEOPLE reports that the actor, known for the movie version of Hair and the TV show Everwood, died in a motorcycle crash on Monday. He was 71.

Williams, also known for his work on Blue Bloods and Chicago Fire, was apparently struck by a vehicle around 5 p.m. local time in Dorset, Vermont, as he attempted a turn on Route 30. Local fire chief Jacob Gribble told PEOPLE that the driver that struck Williams didn't see him, resulting in the tragic crash. Despite first responders' best efforts — which including a LifeNet helicopter arriving to airlift Williams to a hospital — the actor passed away. Barry McPherson, the star's agent, confirmed his death.

"I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented," McPherson said. "He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Williams was a well-established name in the acting world with credits on stage and screen for decades. Key movie roles have included George Berger in Hair, Xander Drax in The Phantom, Jimmy O'Donnell in Once Upon a Time in America and Daniel Ciello in Prince of the City. (He earned Golden Globe nominations for Hair and Prince of the City.) On TV, he played Dr. Andy Brown in Everwood, Benny Severide in Chicago Fire, Mick O'Brien in Chesapeake Shores, Lenny Ross in Blue Bloods and Dr. Achilles Milo in Batman: The Animated Series.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, as well as their two children, Gille and Ellie. The family has not issued a statement on his death as of press time. No memorial details have been made public.