‘Blue Bloods’ Final Episode Date Revealed

As the final episodes of Blue Bloods continue, CBS has officially announced the date for the series finale. After 14 seasons, fans will be saying goodbye to the Reagan family on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. ET for what is likely to be an emotional hour. Before then, though, the network is going all out to give the beloved family a goodbye they and fans won’t ever forget.

Airing on Friday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. ET, Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy is an Entertainment Tonight special that will celebrate all 293 episodes of Blue Bloods and includes new exclusive interviews with stars and recurring guest stars as they share favorite memories and behind-the-scenes moments from the past 14 years. The special will be hosted by ET’s Nischelle Turner and feature archival interviews from the ET vault. Celebrating a Family Legacy “serves as a love letter to the loyal fans who had dinner with the Reagan family every Friday night and upheld Blue Bloods as one of the top series on television.”

Pictured (L-R): Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Will Estes as Jamie Reagan Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Eddie, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle, Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan Photo: CBS

Also included in the special will be new details about the first time the cast had family dinner during the pilot when they were strangers and how it transformed the series “into the global phenomenon it is today.” Additionally, fans hear first-hand from the cast about what it’s like filming on the streets of New York City and get a special sneak peek at the series finale, premiering just a couple of weeks later.

It was announced last December that Blue Bloods would be coming to an end after Season 14, which was split into two parts. Many people, fans and starts included, have been wanting another season of Blue Bloods. Fans started petitions and campaigns in an effort to save the show. There have also reports that CBS may be planning on spinoffs or TV movies, but it doesn’t seem like a fifteenth season of Blue Bloods is happening, especially with a retrospective special already set.

As of now, a synopsis for the series finale has yet to be revealed, but it’s likely more details will be released in the coming weeks. There is just one month left until the finale, and CBS is definitely going big. It’s going to be weird to say goodbye, and fans will certainly want to have some tissues on hand for both the special, airing on Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. ET, and the finale, airing on Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.