Tom Selleck Reveals Final 'Blue Bloods' Scene He Filmed

Tom Selleck is opening up about the final scene he shot for Blue Bloods. The final episodes are set to premiere in just a couple of weeks, and with the series finale airing in December, there's no telling how the Reagans will wrap their stories. Selleck, who's portrayed Police Commissioner Frank Reagan since the beginning, told TV Insider his last scene of Blue Bloods that he filmed, and it's as fitting as ever.

"My last scene was ironically family dinner; that was also the first scene I shot on the show 15 years ago!" Selleck said. "I'm not going to tell you everything about the last episode…but the family dinner kind of reunites the Reagan family. Erin's daughter Nicky (Sami Gayle) was there, and so was Jack (Tony Terraciano), Danny's older son. Everybody agreed with me that we should close the set for the family dinner and not exploit that. Most of them had four more days to shoot, but not me."

While that doesn't technically mean that a Reagan family dinner will be the final scene of the series when the finale airs, it's hard to imagine the show ending in any other way. It is sweet to know that the first scene he shot was a family dinner, which makes it all the more better and heartwarming.

Regardless, it was an emotional day on set, as Donnie Wahlberg previously documented. Selleck revealed what that moment was like when filmed had wrapped, sharing, "We were shooting for hours and all of a sudden, they said 'Well, that was the last shot.' I always wanted to say this poem, 'Love Is Not All' by Edna St. Vincent Millay. There was crying and there was an enormous amount of hugs. Donnie was really broken up; he didn't say much. Bridget [Moynahan] spoke. Just about everybody said something. Vanessa [Ray] was pretty beat up by the experience."

Wrapping filming after 14 years on a set with cast and crew that is basically family couldn't have been easy, and it sounds like there was not a dry eye at all. Filming for Blue Bloods completed over the summer, and with the episodes premiering soon, it's likely the cast and crew won't be the only ones having a cry-fest. The stakes are as high as ever, and there will be a roller coaster of emotions throughout these final eight episodes, especially when it comes to the Reagan family dinners. It all begins on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.