'Blue Bloods' Movies Could Be in the Works, Report Claims

Blue Bloods is preparing for the end, but evidently, that may not actually be the end. There was previous speculation that CBS was working on expanding the long-running procedural into a full-blown franchise with some new spinoffs. While CBS Studios President David Stapf has since said that nothing is going to be in development soon, that might all change.

An insider tells Closer that there have "been talks about making Blue Bloods made-for-TV movies, or even starting up the series again." The claim comes after Donnie Wahlberg told fans at a New Kids on the Block concert that there may be "something else after" the "apparent last season" of Blue Bloods. It is surprising that even after 14 seasons, the network never made Blue Bloods their next franchise like CSI, NCIS, or FBI, so it wouldn't be surprising if that were the case.

(Photo: "Cold Comfort" – Frank contends with a potentially dirty cop within his ranks when Danny and Baez's investigation into a brutal assault on an NYPD detective reveals evidence the officer may be corrupt. Also, Eddie and Badillo track down the culprits behind the theft of valuable rare works from a celebrated bookstore; Jamie begrudgingly joins Henry as he looks into an old friend's death he deems suspicious; and Erin snoops into the background of a new woman in Anthony's life, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Pictured: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan. - John Paul Filo)

Ever since it was announced that Blue Bloods was ending after 14 seasons, fans have made it their mission to get CBS to change their minds. Even if all hope may seem lost, you never know what could happen. If there were to be Blue Bloods TV movies, it's hard to predict what they would be about. They would likely just be continuations of the series, taking place after the events of the series finale, however that ends. It could just be enough to keep fans from wanting more and give them even more closures while seeing what the Reagan family is up to.

There have been previously rumblings of Blue Bloods' future before, so the fact that the series supposedly ends in December and people are still making it out as if it's not permanent is a good sign. If S.W.A.T. can come back from cancellation twice, anything is possible. Despite CBS being set on the end of Blue Bloods, that doesn't necessarily mean that the series can't come back as another show or even a movie.

At this point, it's hard to predict what the future of Blue Bloods will look like, but the prospect is pretty exciting. Fans shouldn't get their hopes up just yet because, for now, the series finale will be airing in December, and that's that. The final eight episodes of Blue Bloods, at least for the time being, premieres on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. All episodes are streaming now on Paramount+.