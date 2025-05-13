5 Shows NBC Has Canceled Ahead of 2025-2026 Season

So far, five NBC shows won’t see beyond their current seasons.

The network delivered a brutal wave of cancellations ahead of Upfronts that included both veteran and freshman shows.

With NBA taking over NBC on Tuesdays this fall, that means there are less slots open for shows, meaning more cancellations. Surprisingly, two of the shows the network axed received early renewals in 2023 while airing their first seasons, while two others were fan-favorite sitcoms. As of now, there is just one new show that got canceled, but since Grosse Pointe Garden Society is still waiting for news, it’s possible that could also be joining the list in the near future. Keep reading to see what shows on NBC will not be coming back for the 2025-26 season.

Found

Pictured: (l-r) Parker Daniel Queenan as Jamie, Kelli Williams as Margaret, Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely, Brett Dalton as Detective Mark Trent, Gabrielle Walsh as Lacey — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

The Shanola Hampton-led missing persons drama has been canceled after two seasons. The series was one of few new shows to premiere in fall 2023 amid the strikes, and received an early renewal not long after its premiere. Despite the twists that Season 2 has thrown involving Jamie, Sir, and Sir’s sister, it just wasn’t enough. The news is especially surprising given the fact that it was previously reported a renewal was likely. The now-series finale is set to premiere this Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

The Irrational

Pictured: (l-r) Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer, Karen David as Rose Dinshaw — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

The Irrational also premiered in 2023 and received an early renewal for Season 2, but it seems like that was enough. Starring Jesse L. Martin, the series aired its Season 2 finale in March and not only set up a third season with numerous characters moving in new directions, but it also included a cliffhanger involving Martin’s Alec Mercer and a potentially dangerous stalker that will never get a resolution. Unlike Found, The Irrational was reported to be in serious danger of cancellation, so while it’s not as surprising, it’s still heartbreaking.

Lopez vs Lopez

Pictured: (l-r) Mayan Lopez as Mayan, George Lopez as George — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Lopez vs Lopez seemed to be on the bubble every year, and unfortunately, it was not able to escape this time. The sitcom starring George and Mayan Lopez has been canceled after three seasons. It was reported to be in serious danger of cancellation, especially since there wasn’t as much room left for comedies following the renewals of Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical, as well as a few other pilots in contention.

Night Court

Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, John Larroquette as Dan Fielding — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Court will no longer be in session for this reboot. Premiering in 2023 and starring Melissa Rauch, Night Court ran for three seasons, but due to low viewership, the series was axed. It was among the shows in serious danger of cancellation, even despite bringing on original Night Court stars and having Big Bang Theory reunions. The show’s finale aired on May 6, just before getting canceled. Warner Bros. Television is reportedly shopping around the series so it’s possible this won’t be the end.

Suits LA

Pictured: (l-r) Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Stephen Amell as Ted Black — (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)

Suits LA couldn’t bring on the audience that the original series saw, and instead of matching its run, the Stephen Amell-led spinoff instead matched fellow spinoff Pearson, which also lasted a single season. Following Suits’ resurgence, it seemed like the perfect time to do a spinoff, and despite taking place in a new city with a new cast, the series still brought on a few Suits OGs and other guest stars. Unfortunately, it couldn’t prove to be a good show to keep on. The finale will air on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.