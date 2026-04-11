Former Star in CBS Drama Dead at 87: RIP to John Nolan

English actor John Nolan has died.

Nolan, known for his role as former MI6 Agent John Greer in the CBS drama Person of Interest, has died at age 87, according to the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald.

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His wife, Kim Hartman, remembers him as “a free spirit, who always knew what he wanted and acted on his own terms; the only truly original thinker I think I ever knew. Articulate, intelligent, and with an anarchic wit, he was always willing to see both sides of an argument. He was also the kindest person I ever knew – and animals loved him too! John was a popular and talented teacher, whether explaining a Shakespeare soliloquy or how to swing a golf club, and was devoted to his family.”

Pictured L-R: John Nolan as John Greer (Photo by John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images)

The uncle of Christopher Nolan and Jonathan Nolan, he was born on May 22, 1938, in Kent to professional Irish parents. Nolan trained at the Drama Centre before he landed the lead male role in Romeo & Juliet at Richmond Theatre opposite Francesca Annis. He later joined the Royal Court Company and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Nolan made his on-screen debut in an episode of The Prisoner in 1967. In 1970, he starred in the titular role in the mini-series Daniel Deronda and briefly recurred in the drama sci-fi Doomwatch from 1970 to 1971. Additional credits include The Nelson Affair, Shabby Tiger, The Water Margin, Marked Personal, Terror, Crown Court, The World Is Full of Married Men, and Following, which was his nephew Christopher’s directorial debut in 1998. He starred in 2005 Batman Begins and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

In 2013, Nolan joined the CBS crime drama Person of Interest for its second season as John Greer. He initially was brought on to recur before being added to the main cast later in the series. Nolan appeared on the drama up until it ended after its fifth season in 2016. The following year, he appeared in Dunkirk. Nolan’s final role was in Dune: Prophecy in 2024.

Nolan is survived by his wife and their two children.