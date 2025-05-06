‘Young Sheldon’s Raegan Revord Opens up About the ‘Night Court’ Finale’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ Universe Reunion: ‘I Love It So Much’ (Exclusive)

Raegan Revord is diving back into the Big Bang Theory extended universe in the explosive Season 3 finale of Night Court.

The Young Sheldon star comes face-to-face with Judge Abby Stone, played by The Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch, in Tuesday’s finale of the NBC sitcom, which also guest stars Rauch’s former Big Bang Theory husband, Simon Helberg, and Young Sheldon‘s Wendie Malick.

Prior to Tuesday’s finale, Revord opened up to PopCulture.com about the Big Bang Theory family reunion, as well as what it was like to take on the role of Shelby, a teenage runaway who pays homage to Michael J. Fox’s iconic Night Court character.

“[Shelby is] a super complicated character, and I think it was a lot of fun to play,” Revord teased, gushing, “Of course, it was amazing playing with Melissa and finally getting to work with her after all these years. That was super cool.”

Although Revord joked that there’s no way to fill Fox’s shoes in the finale’s homage to the 1984 Night Court episode “Santa Goes Downtown,” which guest-starred Michael J. Fox as a groom-to-be who landed in court after shoplifting, the episode pays tribute in a “really cool way” that keeps things “new and fresh” for today’s audience.

The actor, who started playing Missy Cooper at age 9, said jumping into the world of Night Court with other Big Bang Theory universe alum was a special experience.

“It was so cool. It was my first time being on a new set since starting Young Sheldon, really,” Revord explained. “So it was really interesting coming on this set and seeing all these new faces, because I hadn’t had that in so long.”

“So it was so cool getting to experience this new set but also have some familiar faces,” the 17-year-old continued. “It was just such a fun week. Everyone on the set is just so kind and just so opening and welcoming. It really feels like you’re just there to have fun and hang out. … I loved it so much.”

Jumping into the rich world of Night Court, which made its debut in 1984, Revord likened the experience to joining Young Sheldon as a young performer, joking that The Big Bang Theory first came out “whenever I was negative 1.”

“Whenever I started Young Sheldon, I was 9 — I didn’t really know much about that world or anything [and] there was a huge fan base. … And so it was kind of cool, because [doing Night Court], I was remembering whenever I started Young Sheldon, diving into that.”

“It was such an honor,” Revord continued, “being able to be on set and see how connected everyone else was to the story, and you could just tell how much they love that show and how much they love each other. It was just such a great set to be on.”

The official logline for the Season 3 finale, titled “A Decent Proposal,” reads, “Abby finds herself in charge of two runaway teens who are determined to be married. Dan (John Larroquette) and Julianne (Malick) balk at the idea that they’ve become friends. A surprise appearance by a mysterious stranger turns Abby’s world upside down.”

Night Court‘s Season 3 finale airs Tuesday, May 6 at 8:30/7:30 on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock.