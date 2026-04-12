‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Ordered to Vacate Her Mansion

After over three years of co-habitating with her now-husband amid their divorce proceedings, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora has been ordered by a Georgia judge to vacate their marital mansion by the end of May. The news comes as a shocker as the Step Up actress seemingly made out well in their initial divorce judgment.

But it seems as if things have taken a turn for the worst for the singer, at least temporarily. Page Six reports that not only does Sidora have to vacate the property, but she’s also lost custody of the two children she shares with ex, Ralph Pittman.

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Sidora and Pittman will continue to split the expenses for the home until she leaves. It’s unclear if she’s found a new place, or if this will play out on Season 17 of the show, as the franchise just premiered last week.

Despite losing physical custody, the exes will continue to share legal custody of the two children. Pittman, who has been living in the property’s basement throughout their divorce proceedings as also set forth by a judge in a previous order, was given primary physical custody of the kids during the school year.

Beginning in August under the new custody order, Sidora will see her kids on an alternating weekend. The new decision reportedly came amid claims that their kids had excessive absences from school while in Sidora’s custody. Pittman is now allowed to move freely throughout the house to get the children ready for school in the mornings, whereas before, he had to get permission from Sidora.

In response to the ruling, Sidora’s rep told the outlet in a statement: “This matter is still being actively litigated, and is in the middle of the final trial. The Second Temporary Order is, in fact, temporary, and does not reflect the final outcome of the case.”

Sidora and Pittman beelined to divorce court in 2023 after three seasons of their marital trouble playing out on the show. In the filing, Sidora accused Pittman of physical and financial abuse. She also accused him of ongoing infidelity.