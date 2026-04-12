‘Real Housewives’ Star Denies Escort Rumor

Kelsey Swanson is already making a splash on Bravo’s latest Real Housewives of Rhode Island franchise for her unconventional relationship, and now, she’s shooting down rumors she was once an escort. The former Miss Rhode Island says the rumors are false.

The report, shared on Instagram April 4, claimed the 31-year-old was listed as an escort known as Alexia Lins on a now-defunct website dating back to March 2016. Rates for her alleged services ranged from $500 to $2,900

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“Had to comment on this one,” she wrote in response to the post, as reported by E! News. “Never have been an escort. Pages were completely made up 10 years ago. State police were involved. Thanks for sharing tho.”

Swanson however, makes no excuses for her nontraditional relationship with a millionaire, who is not featured on the show, more than 20 years her senior. “My relationship is very unorthodox,” she explained in a confessional during the April 2 series premiere. “This man dates multiple people. For the first half of the year, my man is in Miami and, when he’s in Miami, he’s with somebody else.”

While she was initially in agreement with the arrangement, she now wants to be in a monogamous relationship, get married, and start a family. But, her longtime boyfriend wants things to stay the same. Swanson admits she has to make a choice: leave her current lifestyle and go after what she wants romantically, or stay and keep the part of her life unfulfilled.

“I want to be in a committed relationship with one person, but at this stage in his life, there’s not one thing he’s going to change,” she shared. “He is who he is, and either I accept it, or I have to leave.”

Swanson later confirmed in the second episode that she is also dating other people. “The two people in my life are the most wonderful people ever,” she declared in a preview for the rest of season one, prompting her costar Rosie DiMare to respond, “Now you’re saying that you do have two boyfriends. Like, what?!”