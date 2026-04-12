HBO Actress Fractures Spine After Fainting

An up-and-coming actress recently suffered a painful injury and is raising funds to cover medical costs.

Helena Riley, who appeared in an episode of HBO’s I Love LA, fainted and fractured her spine earlier this year. As a result she is undergoing “extremely expensive” medical treatment and rehabilitation.

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“Hiiiiii <3 i broke my back,” Riley wrote via GoFundMe. “It’s not an exciting story, i just fainted at home because of an unrelated health issue. I landed on my back and fractured my spine. bummerrrrrrrrrr…..

Helena Riley in ‘I Love LA’ (Credit: HBO)

“It’s a long road to recovery and an extremely expensive process. my insurance sucks ass OBVIOUSLY…. and unfortunately I’m not in a financial position where i can hemhorrage tens of thousands of dollars without it kinda ruining my life. so I am asking for some help. I appreciate you all so so so much <3”

Riley’s supporters have raised more than $15,000 of the GoFundMe’s $16,000 goal as of press time.

Helena Riley in ‘I Love LA’ (Credit: HBO)

The actress had a notable appearance in Episode 1 of I Love LA, “Block Her.” Riley plays the resturant hostess that Maia (Rachel Sennott) and Dylan (Josh Hutcherson) encounter when arriving to a birthday dinner. (She was notably up for one of the main roles in the series for landing the guest starring role instead.)

Riley is also known for her followings on OnlyFans and X, under the handle @freshhel. On the later, she authored several viral posts that have become memes on the platform, such as “Ohhhhh my god u only had a iced coffee to eat today? should we tell everyone? Should we throw a party? should we invite bella hadid” and “When you guys say stuff like ‘hot girls do their laundry on thursday’ or whatever it makes me feel like I am trapped in a tj maxx.”