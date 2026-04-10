‘I Can’t Do It Anymore’: Fox Anchor Quits News Industry

Sara Sanchez is done with the hustle and grind of local news. The longtime anchor exited her latest role at FOX61 in Connecticut amid a company merger and burnout.

In a lengthy Instagram post of a black and white photo of her from behind the anchor desk, she detailed her decision to exit. And it didn’t come without many pivots and much thought.

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“There are a lot of assumptions about local news. Most of them are not true. What “outsiders” never understand is we are at the whim of media groups and, inevitably, mergers. Yesterday, a deal closed combining two local television owners. One of them is my employer. Overshadowed by the Tegna/Nexstar merger (I jokingly said, this was supposed to be MY BIG EXIT, TEGNA!), yesterday the announcement was made to my newsroom that I’m leaving the industry. Impeccable timing,” she began in the post.

But she says, her exit was already planned. It just happened to coincide with yet another merger in the ever-changing industry. “I can’t do it anymore. I’m tired. I’ve moved our family all over the country. I always keep “the good moving boxes” stored somewhere in the attic. But the urge to move again is gone. I have been outrunning the beast. The beast — changing local journalism. Always looking over my shoulder. Wondering what massive changes I’m walking into day after day after day. Watching the dust settle behind me as I scurry out stage left,” she added.

She says it’s time for her focus to shift, and for the next anchor to do the work. “The beast didn’t catch me, it’s chasing someone else now. Yes, the merger is today’s news. But, this is nothing new. I’ve been dealing with this my whole career. And I’m out. I CANNOT stress enough, I am not leaving the industry because of my family. I have the most amazing support system!!!! Yes, my days are long. But I am a workhorse. I HATE when the announcement is made and there’s that line “spending more time with my family”. Don’t put this on my family. We were in it for the long haul. One does not move their family from California to Connecticut if they’re NOT in it for the long haul,” she continued.

She says her dream has been accomplished and she’s excited for what’s next. She also insists that she was not fired. “It’s all I ever wanted. To be a news anchor. And I did it. For 12 freakin’ years. My dreams were fulfilled. Now, it’s time for my dramatic exit. (last day is April 19! I wasn’t “let go”. This was entirely my decision after months of contract negotiations. pictured: one of my favorite photos of me & the boys),” she concluded.

Sanchez joined the station in 2022.