TV Actor Ben Keaton Has Died ‘Unexpectedly’

Another actor from screen and stage has passed away.

Ben Burke-Kennedy, better known by the stage name Ben Keaton, died on March 20. Keaton, who appeared on several hit TV shows, died “unexpectedly at Lincoln County Hospital, Lincolnshire,” England, per an Irish Times obituary.

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The notice adds, “Ben will be forever greatly missed, loved and fondly remembered by his ex-wife Polly, son Waldo and daughter Daisy, brothers Des and Thom, sister Jeanette.”

Keaton’s filmography includes dramas, soap opera, comedies and children’s television. In the comedy world, he appeared in the episode “Think Fast, Father Ted” from the legendary Channel 4 sitcom Father Ted. On the dramatic side of television, he appeared in dozens of episode of the medical show Casualty, playing the role of Spencer.

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He’s also popped up on Doctors, The Bill and Balamory. He appeared on-camera and is credited as a writer on the children’s program Hububb. Keaton was also lauded for his theatrical performances, appearing in adaptations of Cyrano de Bergerac and Animal Crackers, among many others.

Polly spoke out about her ex-husband’s death via social media, as The Independent reported.

“So incredibly sorry to say Ben Keaton died last night,” she wrote. “It was very sudden and we are all in shock. We had separated several years ago, but we had half a lifetime together and infuriated and made each other cry with laughter in equal measure. He was a great dad to Waldo and Daisy and the finest Groucho and Cyrano I have ever seen.”

Comedian Eddie Izzard also spoke out about the news, writing on , “So sorry that Ben Keaton has died. Was very lucky to work with him and the kids [and] teachers of St Michael’s School in Louth, in the east of England. It was a great day and it’s sad that we won’t be able to have another one. Your work made such a difference.”