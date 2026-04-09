‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star’s Ex-Husband Allegedly Overdosed, Currently Hospitalized

Shannen Doherty’s first husband, Ashley Hamilton, is recovering in the hospital after suffering a reported overdose.

The Iron Man 3 actor, 51, was rushed to the hospital after being discovered at a Los Angeles-area rental property suffering from an overdose-related medical emergency last Thursday, TMZ reported on Wednesday. He is reportedly in stable condition now at the hospital.

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HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 24: Actor Ashley Hamilton arrives at the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures’ “Iron Man 3” at the El Capitan Theatre on April 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ashley, the son of Golden Globe-nominated actor George Hamilton, previously spoke about going through a “hard time with drugs and alcohol” on his family’s 2015 reality show, Stewarts & Hamiltons.

“Growing up as a kid in Hollywood, we had everything, but that comes with problems,” Ashley said in a clip of the show published at the time by PEOPLE. “I went through a hard time with drugs and alcohol. So stupid.”

“There are about four times that we almost lost you in your life and you pulled through it,” his father responded.

Doherty married the Rules Don’t Apply actor in 1993 after a whirlwind two-week romance, but the couple split just a year later.

The late actress opened up about how that “horrible” marriage led to her firing from Beverly Hills, 90210 during a January 2024 episode of her Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty podcast, just seven months before she died at age 53 following a battle with breast cancer.

Married actors Shannen Doherty and Ashley Hamilton attend a screening of ‘Beethoven’s 2nd’ at the Cineplex Odeon Cinema, Century City, California, December 11, 1993. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

“Towards my last season, I was in a really horrible marriage, and there were things that were transpiring in that marriage that made it really hard for me to consistently be on time for work,” Doherty explained at the time.

“I don’t think anybody knew that my father was super-sick, and I don’t think anybody knew that my husband was a massive drug addict… and it was all-consuming for me,” she shared. “I didn’t even want to leave the house because I was scared that he would go and get drugs.”

The Charmed star went on, “I know that that became a very big problem … as it should be, because if everyone else is on time and you are waiting for one person it sucks.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.