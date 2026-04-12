Alleged Reason for ‘RHOP’ Star’s Exit Revealed

Monique Samuels will not be returning to Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. She appeared on Season 10 of the Bravo franchise as a friend to the show.

Samuels made her debut in the franchise’s sophomore season. She left after an explosive season 5 reunion amid ongoing tensions with Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett, as well as private marital struggles.

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According to Reality Blurb, the network was banking on Samuels using her divorce from former NFL player Chris Samuels more in her storyline, as well as Chris’ alleged former fling with Stacey Rusch. “Bravo thought they were going to get some drama from the Chris Samuels and Stacey Rusch situation,” the source shared.

During season 10 of the show, it was alleged that Rusch was potentially romantically linked to Chris during his divorce proceedings from Monique, and her own split from her husband whom she’s since reconciled with. There were also accusations made that Rusch was acting as an informant for Chris to give him intel on Monique, including allegations she tried to film with their children. Monique confronted Rusch about it at the reunion, only to ultimately go on social media and retract her accusations.

“On the reunion, Monique showed her failed receipts with her kid, but she ended up changing that story too, as she backpedaled and defended Stacey on social media,” the source stated. Aside from there not being much drama surrounding Monique, the insider also noted that she “can’t show her kids” and “her lifestyle isn’t really that appealing, so what do they need her for?” they added.

In an interview with Blavity, Samuels explained her decision to return to the show, despite previously vowing she’d never do so. “Once I was over the resentment and the bitterness, and I started taking ownership for my own part, I just felt like I needed that closure. I feel like it was a part of my healing journey,” she said in February. “Sometimes, in order to move forward, you have to face the very things that you feel as though they tore you down. And you have to recognize that sometimes it’s not so much everybody else, it’s you. And I was willing to go on that journey and to just face myself and to make peace with my past, which I’ve been doing in so many different ways.”