Longtime TV Host Undergoes Emergency Surgery

A beloved television personality is on the mend after undergoing emergency surgery earlier in the week.

Dan Hernandez, the host of Sport Fishing with Dan Hernandez, revealed a hospitalization on Tuesday. The TV personality, who has led dozens of seasons of the outdoors show, did not disclose exacts of the health scare, only that he had to check into an ER and was set for emergency surgery.

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Hernandez underwent a previous surgery in March, though it’s unclear if the reasons for the surgeries are connected.

Dan Hernandez in an Instagram update posted after his health scare (Credit: Instagram / tvdan)

“Hi family and friends. Last night I came to the emergency room and they kept me overnight and just now I was told I will be having emergency surgery probably today,” Hernandez wrote on Tuesday. “I could use your prayers and support one more time. Thank you all again for your support and love over the years.”

The Sport Fishing host later revealed the surgery “went well” and he was advised to be on bed rest for a bit. He also thanked his fans for sending him “almost 1,000 messages of support and prayers.”

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“It means a lot to me to know I have impacted so many lives by just doing my weekly television fishing program,” he wrote on Wednesday. “I knew year 40 was going to be special, but two surgeries in three weeks wasn’t the plan. Thank you all again and I home now recovering.”

Hernandez seems to be back on his feet, posting several weekend videos near the water and once again thanking fans for their support. He also hyped up his next season of Sport Fishing, which he will be shooting in May.