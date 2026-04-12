Actor and Actress Expecting Baby Together Ahead of 10-Year Wedding Anniversary

It’s going to be a happy anniversary for one actor and actress couple.

Jillian Murray is expecting her first baby with husband Dean Geyer ahead of their 10-year anniversary, PEOPLE reports.

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The mom-to-be, 41, told the outlet that she found out she was pregnant while on the set of her Great American Christmas movie she was filming in New York. “For a few days, I had this really intense congestion that came completely out of the blue,” the Code Black actress recalled. “I initially thought I was having some kind of allergic reaction to something in the hotel. Out of curiosity, I ChatGPT’d it and learned that the surge in pregnancy hormones can cause swelling in the nasal passages.”

“That next morning, I took a test before my call time, and I was completely stunned,” she continued. “Keeping that news to myself while continuing to film was incredibly difficult. It felt surreal walking onto set, knowing something so life-changing, and not being able to share it yet.”

While Murray found out her life-changing news while away from her husband, 40, she still managed to find a special way to tell him. “I knew I couldn’t keep it to myself for long, especially being so far from home and still having half the movie left to film, so I told him that an ‘opportunity’ had come in for him through my team,” she explained. “I made sure not to say ‘movie offer,’ but I definitely implied it. I had him FaceTime me right before I was mic’d up for my first scene and sent him an email with all the ‘details.’”

“He started reading it out loud, completely focused, asking questions like, ‘Who’s the director?’ and ‘Where is it filming?’” Murray continued. “And then it clicked. He immediately started crying the sweetest, happiest tears and jumping up and down. It was such a special moment.”

(Disney/Raymond Liu) JILLIAN MURRAY, DEAN GEYER

Murray and Geyer began dating in 2010 and announced their engagement in December 2016. The couple tied the knot the following September. They have done three projects together, including 2011’s Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown and the 2021 movie Christmas in the Pines. Murray and Geyer most recently appeared in the same episode of 9-1-1 earlier this year as a married couple practicing Ethical Non-Monogamy, wanting Oliver Stark’s Buck to be their third.

While she and Geyer feel “amazing” following the happy news, she admitted that they are still in a bit of shock that they’re becoming parents. It was an “unexpected surprise.” Murray shared, “We waited a long time to start a family because I honestly didn’t feel ready before, and since we always planned on only having one, I waited until a much later time in life. I also knew that at this stage, it might not happen easily or at all, so we didn’t put pressure on it. We really just felt that it was in God’s hands that whatever was meant to be would be, and no pressure either way. I think that mindset has made this experience feel even more special.”

“I feel so blessed to work with a network like Great American Family during this next chapter in my life because they prioritize family above all else,” she continued. “I get to make incredible movies that I’m proud to share with my little one in the future.”