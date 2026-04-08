CBS Star Couple Adopts Baby Boy

Mike Holloway and Meg Maley are officially parents!

The married Survivor Season 30 winner and Big Brother 17 alum announced on April 2 that they were “living in answered prayer” after adopting a baby boy named Anthony.

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“Welcome to the family, baby Anthony, our Ant,” Maley began an Instagram caption that accompanied a photo of her and her husband holding their baby boy.

“Early on, Mike and I felt called to adoption,” she continued. “Our journey has been a winding road and through it all, one thing has remained true: God is faithful. We know Ant has always been written in our story.”

Maley wrote that she and Holloway are “honored” to know Ant’s birth parents, “and because of them, he enters this world surrounded by so much love.” They added, “We will always tell their story and are proud to be a part of Ant’s team together,” concluding, “Thank you to those who believed alongside us. Our hearts are overfull.”

Maley and Holloway, who tied the knot in 2021, more than five years after appearing on their respective CBS series, previously shared their experience fostering a child on Instagram last year.

“When we said hello, we knew goodbye was likely in our future but we didn’t fully know the joy from her giggles and smiling big eyes,” Maley wrote on Instagram in January 2025. “We also weren’t prepared for the weight of the foster care system – the uncertainty, the unfair cards dealt to these little souls and the constant bittersweet emotions. We pray that our sweet girl starts her new chapter knowing she is deeply loved and that God is great and God is good.”

She continued, “To anyone walking in this world of foster care, you inspire us and we hope to encourage you in any way we can,” adding, “To our family and friends, thank you for giving us grace in a time where we were often fell short. You are our world. …We will miss her but we are so thankful to have had the chance to be her foster parents.”