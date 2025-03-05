‘30 Rock’ Stars Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan to Reunite for New NBC Comedy Pilot

Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan are officially reuniting for a brand-new show. According to TVLine, the 30 Rock stars will be working together on an NBC single-camera comedy pilot from Fey.

Morgan will be starring as “a disgraced former football player on a mission to rehabilitate his image,” per the official logline. The two will serve as executive producers with 30 Rock alums Robert Carlock and Sam Means, who co-wrote the pilot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fey and Morgan previously starred on NBC’s 30 Rock, which Fey created and based on her experiences as head writer for Saturday Night Live. Fey’s Liz Lemon was the head writer of a fictional live sketch comedy show starring Morgan’s Tracy Jordan. The ensemble cast also included Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, Scott Adsit, Judah Friedlander, Alec Baldwin, Katrina Bowden, and Kieth Powell, among others. 30 Rock ran for seven seasons, from 2006 to 2013.

Pictured: (l-r) Tina Fey as Liz Lemon, Tracy Morgan as Tracy Jordan — Photo by: Ali Goldstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The untitled pilot is the latest project that Fey is working on. She is also the creator of upcoming rom-com series The Four Seasons, starring Colman Domingo, Steve Carell, and Will Forte. Fey created the series with Lang Fisher (Never Have I Ever) and Tracey Wigfield, a producer on 30 Rock. Fisher also served as a writer on the NBC sitcom.

As for Morgan, the actor has another series coming out, but on Paramount+. He was previously announced to be starring in Crutch, a spinoff of CBS’ The Neighborhood. The series is set to premiere later this year, and if the untitled NBC pilot goes to series, he has a deal where he is able to do both. But he will be as busy as ever if that’s the case.

As of now, no other details have been released, but since the show is still in its pilot stages, it might be a while until information is revealed. Considering the series comes from Tina Fey, it would be highly surprising if it didn’t get a series order. But for now, fans will just have to wait and see what comes from it. At the very least, all seven seasons of 30 Rock are streaming on Peacock, so there is always a way to prepare for what could be a highly-anticipated return from Fey and Tracy Morgan. Plus, with the pilot order, there will likely be some casting news, and it’s possible that there will be even more 30 Rock alumni joining the fun.