‘Chicago Med,’ Chicago Fire’ and ‘Chicago P.D.’ All Nearing NBC Renewals, Report Says

Chicago’s finest will likely be back for the 2025-26 season.

A new report from Deadline reveals that Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are nearing renewals for their respective 11th, 14th, and 13th seasons.

The trio, alongside Law & Order: SVU, tops NBC’s linear scripted ratings and Peacock’s viewership roster and consistently land in the streamer’s Top 5. While one might be worried that the shows have yet to be renewed, there shouldn’t be any need for concern. The One Chicago shows are essentially a lock for next season as budget conversations between NBC and sister studio Universal Television continue. But they are expected to return.

Pictured: (l-r) Amy Morton as Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt, Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

The Chicago franchise has been a staple on NBC since Chicago Fire launched in 2012 and now joined by Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, the three are a force to be reckoned with on One Chicago Wednesday. The Wolf Entertainment shows have taken over Wednesday nights and knowing that that will probably continue in the fall, it’s very comforting.

Meanwhile, NBC is still making sure that fans are tuning in to the Chicago shows. In January, the network aired the first One Chicago crossover in five years. Although all three have had mini crossovers between two shows every once in a while, it’s a lot different and a lot better when it’s all three crossing over at once for three hours straight. Fans also saw some new dynamics with characters who weren’t around during the “Infection” crossover, and other dynamics that they haven’t seen in a while. Overall, it was a fun and nerve-wracking event.

When NBC will make the official renewal announcements is unknown. It’s also unknown if the upcoming season finales will set up the next seasons. Filming has completed on all three shows for their current seasons, so fans won’t know what’s in store until they air next month. It should be interesting to see what happens. At the very least, unless anything drastic happens, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med will very likely be coming back for the 2025-26 season. It’s only just a matter of time.

For now, new episodes return on Wednesday, April 16 beginning at 8 p.m. ET with Med, followed by Fire, with P.D. rounding out the night. All seasons of all three shows are streaming on Peacock.