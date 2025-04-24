3 New CBS Spinoffs On the Way for 2025-2026 TV Season

CBS is coming through with the spinoffs.

The network has ordered three new series for the 2025-26 season that are expansions of beloved shows.

Three beloved shows will be getting new spinoffs or “expansions” for next season, one of which has ended, meaning fans will be reunited with a beloved character. Blue Bloods, FBI, and Fire Country are all getting new shows, and while this isn’t anything new for FBI, this will mark a first for both Blue Bloods and Fire Country. And there will be much to look forward to.

Boston Blue

Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan Photo: Zach Dilgard/CBS

Ever since Blue Bloods was announced to be ending, fans were hoping for a reversal. Last year, a CBS boss let slip that Blue Bloods spinoffs were being worked on, but that nothing was going to happen any time soon. That is, until it was announced in February that Donnie Wahlberg would be reprising his role as NYPD Detective Danny Reagan for new offshoot, Boston Blue, which was given a straight-to-series order for the 2025-26 season. It’s not technically a spinoff, but it is an expansion, nonetheless.

The new series, from writers Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, will see Danny taking a job with Boston PD, where he is paired with Detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. Although a premiere date has not been announced, it has been confirmed the show will premiere this fall.

CIA

Pictured (L-R): John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

CIA is the newest offshoot ordered for the 2025-26 season, and it’s another expansion of the FBI franchise. The series will mark the fourth one in the franchise. Initially titled FBI: CIA, the show was first announced last fall and was going to get a backdoor pilot on FBI’s current season. But since there were issues with the casting and filming kept getting pushed back, it was decided it be better to not do a backdoor pilot. But the show was on track to get a straight-to-series order, even after FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International were canceled.

Starring Lucifer’s Tom Ellis, CIA follows a fast-talking, rule-breaking, loose-cannon CIA case officer (Ellis) and a by-the-book, seasoned, and smart FB agent who believes in the rule of law. They’re assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station and have to learn to work together. It’s unknown when next season the show will premiere.

Sheriff Country

Pictured: Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox, Max Thieriot as Bode Leone, and W. Earl Brown as Wes Fox. Photo: CBS

The Fire Country spinoff was first ordered to series last spring for the 2025-26 season following a backdoor pilot that aired during the drama’s second season. It was actually first announced in 2023 that CBS was planning one or two spinoffs of Fire Country, with Morena Baccarin being cast as Sheriff Mickey Fox the following January.

Also starring W. Earl Brown, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver, Sheriff Country follows the straight-shooting Mickey, who investigates criminal activity in the small town of Edgewater while dealing with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her daughter. No premiere date has been announced, but like Boston Blue, it’s also been confirmed to premiere this fall on CBS.