'Fire Country' Casts Morena Baccarin, Will Lead Possible Spinoff

Fire Country has officially found its female sheriff. It was previously announced that the CBS firefighter drama was looking to do a spinoff or two. Not long ago, one of those potential spinoffs was revealed to revolve around a female sheriff. However, it wasn't necessarily for a spinoff, as the character could also just be a series regular on Fire Country. It all depends on how viewers receive her. Now it's finally been announced that that Morena Baccarin will portray said female sheriff.

Deadline exclusively reported that the Deadpool star will guest star in the upcoming second season with the potential to lead a spinoff. The series would also be produced by CBS Studios, which is behind Fire Country. In the episode airing later in Season 2, Baccarin will portray Sheriff's Deputy Mickey, who's been in the position for 15 years and "who knows every corner of Edgewater." She knows everything about everybody and is super protective of her town. Exact plot details surrounding the episode are unknown.

The upcoming episode is reportedly not considered a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff. It's expected to through one more development stage before CBS considers giving it a series order. However, not surprisingly, how the episode and Mickey are received are going to be key reasons for the spinoff moving forward. It's also possible that if a spinoff doesn't happen, fans could still see more of Mickey in a recurring role.

Morena Baccarin is most known for her role as Vanessa in the Deadpool movies and Gotham as Leslie Thompkins. She also recurred on The CW's The Flash as Gideon and has appeared on The Mentalist, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Homeland, The Good Wife, Heartland, Firefly, Serenity, The Endgame, and more. Baccarin is in for a busy 2024, as according to her IMDb, she has five other upcoming projects, including the highly-anticipated Deadpool 3. It may be a bit tricky for her to star in a new series if the spinoff takes off, but it's still going to be exciting, nonetheless.

It's unknown when Morena Baccarin's episode of Fire Country will premiere, but more details will likely be released in the coming weeks. Fans can still look forward to the Season 2 premiere, which will air on Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET as part of CBS' 2024 spring schedule. It's going to be exciting to see Baccarin as the female sheriff, whether or not the spinoff happens.