‘Fire Country’ Spinoff ‘Sheriff Country’ Casts Two More Stars to Join Morena Baccarin

Sheriff Country’s roster is expanding.

Deadline reports that the upcoming Fire Country spinoff has cast Christopher Gorham and Michele Weaver in series regular roles, joining Morena Baccarin.

They will also join W. Earl Brown, who plays Mickey’s father and stepfather of Diane Farr’s Sharon Leone. Fans were introduced to Wes earlier this season on Fire Country in Episode 16, as Bode took a job helping Wes, much to his parole officer’s dismay. It’s likely more casting news will come, especially since Sheriff Country is expected to premiere this fall on CBS, per a previous promo that aired during March Madness.

Christopher Gorham

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Gorham has been cast as Travis, a lawyer and ex-husband of Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey Fox. They share a daughter, Skye, whom they’ve helped through addiction struggles, and despite “their many differences, Travis and Mickey might still harbor feelings for each other.”

This will actually be Gorham’s latest role on a CBS show. He was recently cast on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and previously appeared on Matlock and NCIS: Los Angeles. He’s best known for his roles as Trevor Elliott on The Lincoln Lawyer and Bob Barnard on Insatiable. Other credits include Accused, Leverage: Redemption, One Night in Miami…, 2 Broke Girls, and Once Upon a Time.

Michele Weaver

(Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

Weaver will play Cassidy, a deputy in the Edgewater County Sheriff’s Office inspired by Mickey to join law enforcement. “Cassidy places Mickey on a pedestal but now must figure out what kind of deputy she wants to be.”

She can most recently be seen in Max’s hit new medical drama The Pitt, A Season to Remember, Ahsoka, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Council of Dads, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, Nighthawks, Superpowerless, and A Teacher’s Obsession.

Fans have been waiting quite a long time for Sheriff Country. CBS first announced that potential Fire Country spinoffs were in the works in 2023. Baccarin was then cast as Sheriff Mickey Fox the following January. She appeared in a backdoor pilot during Season 2, and it was announced that May not long after the episode aired that a new series had been ordered. Sheriff Country became the first series ordered for the 2025-26 season.

As of now, a premiere date has not been revealed for Sheriff Country, but more information will surely be announced soon. In the meantime, Fire Country’s two-hour season finale airs on Friday beginning at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.