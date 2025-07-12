‘Grimm’ Alum Elizabeth Tulloch Weighs in on Potential Reboot (Exclusive)

Grimm ended eight years ago, but star Elizabeth Tulloch spoke to PopCulture.com about the chances of a reboot.

It was announced in January that Peacock was eyeing to revive the NBC supernatural drama for a whole new franchise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tulloch starred as veterinarian Juliette Silverton in the first four seasons, and then as Eve, a woman who has Juliette’s memories and powers, in the final two seasons. Having met her now-husband on the show, David Giuntoli, Grimm certainly means a lot to her, so the fact that it might get a reboot is “remarkable” for Tulloch.

Pictured: (l-r) Bitsie Tulloch as Juliette Silverton, David Giuntoli as Nick Burkhardt, Silas Weir Mitchell as Monroe, Bree Turner as Rosalee — (Photo by: Allyson Riggs/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

“Our first indication that Grimm was sort of getting a second life was that I do comic cons with Tyler [Hoechlin], and I always sign Grimm stuff and take photos of Grimm fans, but all of a sudden, it was more and more and more,” the actress recalled. “And I was saying to David, like, ‘Hey. I feel like maybe Grimm got under a new streaming platform, or something, because it feels like people are rediscovering the show. And that’s exactly what happened. I don’t know if it was still on it, but The CW, which has a free streaming app, had gotten Grimm. It just skyrocketed to the top of the charts.”

“And so there’s been sort of renewed interest in it,” she continued. “And I think that there was something over 500 Grimm fairytales alone. And we weren’t doing just Grimm. I know we did some Hans Christian Anderson. And so we did have a great run. We shot 123 episodes, but there’s so much more we could have done with that show. And so it’s exciting, and I hope it goes forward.”

Based on Grimm’s Fairy Tales by the Brothers Grimm, Grimm premiered in 2011 and ran for six seasons until 2017. The series centers on Giuntoli’s Homicide Detective Nick Burkhardt, who learns he’s descended from a line of guardians known as Grimms, charged with keeping the balance between humanity and the Wesen, mythological creatures of the world.

Pictured: (l-r) Jacqueline Toboni as Trubel, Bitsie Tulloch as Juliette Silverton — (Photo by: Allyson Riggs/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

To this day, the show remains a favorite for fans, and Tulloch recognizes that the “fanbase was huge worldwide.” She also gave credit to the Grimm fairytales and noted that the series “felt like a really international show,” considering the broad background that the cast had in different cultures and how it brought fans together.

﻿As of now, further information on a Grimm reboot on Peacock has not been revealed, but if the opportunity were to come up, Tulloch thinks she would be open to returning. “I mean, I would wanna see what the vision is,” she said. “David’s the only one who’s met with a new writer. If it was a show, I would love to be in it in some capacity.”

Whether or not that will ever happen is unknown, but fans can watch all six seasons on Peacock.