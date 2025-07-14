Paramount+ Removes Major Show Amid Legal Battle

One of Comedy Central’s biggest names is now no longer available to stream in most of the world.

All 26 seasons of the classic animated sitcom South Park are no longer on Paramount+ outside of the U.S., as the streaming service’s license for the show has expired.

The news comes just a few days after series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker announced the season premiere was unexpectedly pushed back from July 9 to July 23. Currently, Stone and Parker are currently engaged in a legal battle with Paramount.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two show creators accused Jeff Shell—the soon-to-be president of Paramount after the company merges with Skydance—of “interfering in contract negotiations with potential suitors,” as they wrote in a letter to the corporation.

“We hereby demand that you, Redbird, and Skydance immediately cease your interference,” the letter says. “If these activities continue, we will have no choice but to act to both protect our rights and discharge any obligations we may have to the public.”

Paramount currently has two years left on their $900 million deal for the rights to South Park.

A tweet posted on the official South Park Twitter/X account also boasts a statement from Parker and Stone.

“This merger is a s—show and it’s f—ing up South Park,” the tweet says. “We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow.”