CBS Cancels 2 Shows, Scraps 2 Pilots and Orders 3 New Series in Big Update

CBS has made some major decisions regarding its 2025-26 TV season.

The network announced Tuesday that it will be adding two new series to its roster — a comedy titled DMV and a drama titled Einstein — as two other shows got the chop and two new pilots were passed over. Keep reading for an overview of the major changes to the CBS lineup for 2025-26.

1. Poppa’s House (Canceled)

CBS‘ comedy Poppa’s House is coming to an end after just one season.

The multi-camera comedy starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. as father and son opposite Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson performed respectably in the ratings during its first season, but couldn’t surpass the network’s three other comedies — Ghosts, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and The Neighborhood.

2. The Summit (Canceled)

The Summit is another CBS show being canceled after just one season.

The adventure reality competition series, hosted by Manu Bennett, followed 16 strangers on the journey of a lifetime as they attempted to summit a mountain in just 14 days while carrying their equal share of $1 million. Despite the twists and turns thrown the contestants’ way by the “Mountain’s Keeper,” the show never reached the same heights with viewers as CBS’ similar series Survivor and The Amazing Race.

3. Untitled The Neighborhood Spinoff (Passed on Pilot)

The Neighborhood‘s proposed spinoff following Marty and Malcolm Butler won’t be moving forward as its parent comedy prepares for its eighth and final season.



The Season 7 finale of The Neighborhood was originally set to serve as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff starring Marcel Spears and Sheaun McKinney, but CBS ended up filling its only open slot with the new series DMV.

4. Zarna (Passed on Pilot)

Zarna faced the same fate as The Neighborhood‘s spinoff, losing out on a spot in the 2025-26 schedule to DMV.



Zarna, headlined by comedian Zarna Garg and executive produced by Mindy Kaling, followed Zarna, a “proud immigrant woman who’s been raising her American-born kids on Indian values,” according to the pilot logline. “But now that they’re getting older, it’s time for her to focus on her own American dream.”

5. CIA (Ordered)

CBS is expanding the FBI universe with its new Tom Ellis-led series CIA (formerly FBI:CIA), which has been ordered to series for the 2025-26 season.



The procedural follows a fast-talking loose cannon CIA case officer played by Ellis as he’s paired with a yet-to-be-cast by-the-book FBI agent.



“When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station,” the official logline reads, “they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength.”

6. DMV (Ordered)

DMV ultimately won CBS’ four-way comedy pilot tie for the 2025-26 TV season. Based on award-winning author Katherine Heiny’s short story, the single-camera workplace comedy is set at the Department of Motor Vehicles and is led by Harriet Dyer and Tim Meadows.

“Our quirky and lovable characters are making minimum wage, doing a thankless job where customers are annoyed before they even walk in the door,” the logline reads. “Good thing they have each other.”

7. Einstein (Ordered)

Matthew Gray Gubler returns to CBS post-Criminal Minds in the new drama Einstein, coming to the network in the 2025-26 TV season.



“Brilliant but directionless, the great-grandson of Albert Einstein (Gubler) spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law,” according to the logline, “and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective (Rosa Salazar) solve her most puzzling cases.”

