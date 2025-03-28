CBS Confirms Fall Premieres for 2 New Shows

CBS is preparing for the 2025-26 season, and the network has confirmed that two new shows will be joining the lineup this fall.

According to Deadline, CBS has been airing a new promo campaign for new fall shows during March Madness. Included in the ads are the upcoming Fire Country spinoff and Blue Bloods’ newest expansion.

While both Sheriff Country and Boston Blue were previously ordered for the 2025-26 season, this is the first time that it’s been revealed that both will be premiering in the fall. Of course, it’s still a little too early for premiere dates, but that will likely be revealed either at Upfronts this May or later in the summer. If anything, the Upfronts will confirm what day of the week both shows will be airing. It’s quite possible that if Fire Country stays on Friday nights, it will be paired with Sheriff Country the same day. Boston Blue could also occupy Blue Bloods’ former 10 p.m. ET slot on Fridays, which is currently being held by S.W.A.T., ending in May.

Sheriff Country

Pictured: Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox. Photo: Hugh Tull/CBS

As for what the shows are all about, the Fire Country spinoff will follow Morena Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey Fox, sister of Diane Farr’s Sharon Leone. The backdoor pilot for the series aired last season, and CBS didn’t take long to give it a straight-to-series order for the 2025-26 season.

The ads come ahead of Baccarin’s return to Fire Country in the Apr. 4 episode, “Dirty Money,” in which “Bode and his aunt, Sheriff Mickey Fox, investigate the attempted murder of her estranged father, Wes Fox.”

Boston Blue

Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan Photo: Zach Dilgard/CBS

Boston Blue is the newest show ordered to series for next season on CBS. Although not technically a Blue Bloods spinoff, the offshoot is an expansion in the Blue Bloods universe. Donnie Wahlberg will be reprising his role as Detective Danny Reagan. At this time, it’s unknown if anyone else from the long-running procedural will be joining him in the Massachusetts capital.

In Boston Blue, Danny “takes a position with Boston PD. Once in Boston, he is paired with detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.” It’s unknown how much time will pass between Blue Bloods and Boston Blue and just why Danny decided to move to Boston, but that and more will surely be answered in the premiere episode.