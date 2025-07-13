Tubi’s Top 5 TV Shows Today (Sunday, July 13, 2025)

As anticipation for the possible revival continues, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is still doing big numbers on Tubi. However, it isn’t quite No. 1 this weekend.

Continue on to see the Tubi top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Sunday (July 13, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

5. Perry Mason

Official Synopsis: “Follows the trials of master criminal-defense attorney Perry Mason as he works through the most difficult cases in support of the innocent.”

4. Murder, She Wrote

Official Synopsis: “Jessica Fletcher, a professional writer and amateur sleuth, employs her intellect, charm, and persistence to solve every crime she encounters.”

3. On Ten

Official Synopsis: “Inspired by Black Wall Street, a Georgia teen fights to build a legal empire for his community while facing threats from rival drug dealers.”

2. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Official Synopsis: “A not-so-typical California girl, Buffy Summers, tries to live a normal high school life, while using her skills to hunt and destroy dark forces.”

1. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Official Synopsis: “Based on the Shonen Jump manga series, this multigenerational tale follows the heroic Joestar family and their never-ending battle against evil.”