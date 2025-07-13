‘And Just Like That’ Fans Point Out Glaring Plot Hole

Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… may only be three seasons in, but fans have already spotted a glaring plot hole.

A recent episode of the HBO Max drama killed off Lisa Todd Wexley’s father, only it already happened back in Season 1.

In “Silent Mode,” Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) tells Kristin Davis’ Charlotte over the phone that her father passed away after having a stroke “out of nowhere.” However, back in Season 1, Lisa mentioned that she lost her dad the previous year. Fans commented on a TikTok video highlighting the two scenes in which Lisa mentions her father’s passing, and they were pretty ruthless, with one hilariously saying, “And just like that he was dead again.”

User cha_cha_p wrote, “Don’t forget he was already passed in season 1, and came for dinner in season 2, and now he is gone again… not everyone gets that kind of second chance.” Matcha&dogs, meanwhile, suggested a scenario that would be quite the plot twist, “spoiler: they are all dead, it’s a nightmare.”

Apparently, it’s not quite the unexpected plot hole that fans think. A source close to the series told TheWrap that Lisa’s stepfather died prior to the first season, while her biological dad recently passed from a stroke. The series hasn’t made any mention of that being the case, but it’s not entirely impossible for that to be the case. It’s definitely a lot better than writers already forgetting a major plot point only three seasons in, but for now, fans will just have to weigh in with their own thoughts.

Despite the plot hole, fans can’t stop watching And Just Like That… The series premiered in 2021, with numerous Sex and the City stars reprising their roles, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. Season 3 premiered on May 29 and is set to air through Aug. 14. Whether there will be more plot holes is unknown, but fans will just have to wait and see. If Season 4 is ordered, it will also be interesting to see if the show manages to bring back Lisa’s dad once again, but if it truly was just stepfather and biological father, then the writers deserve the benefit of the doubt.

New episodes of And Just Like That… drop on Thursdays on HBO Max.