3 NBC Shows Still in Serious Danger After Network’s Friday Cancellation Spree

NBC viewers can’t breathe easy just yet.

The Comcast-owned network canceled five shows on Friday, but three more are still awaiting word.

While lineup staples like Law & Order: SVU and Chicago Med are safe, a trio of newer shows have an unclear future.

1. Brilliant Minds

Pictured: Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf — (Photo by: Rafy/NBC)

The Zachary-Quinto-led medical drama Brilliant Minds is still on the bubble.

On April 8, Deadline reported that “things are looking hopeful” for a renewal, but they were also referring to Found in that same analysis. NBC canceled Found on Friday.

2. Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Pictured: (l-r) Jennifer Irwin as Marilyn, Melissa Fumero as Birdie — (Photo by: Mark Hill/NBC)

Grosse Pointe Garden Society seems DOA at NBC, but nothing is official just yet

Deadline’s April reporting claimed Peacock could save the mystery series. Law & Order: Organized Crime notably made a similar jump from broadcast to streaming during the previous cancellation cycle.

3. The Hunting Party

THE HUNTING PARTY — “Jenna Wells” Episode 110 — Pictured: Melissa Roxburgh as Rebecca ‘Bex’ Henderson — (Photo by: David Astorga/NBC)

The Hunting Party, starring Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh, is the most likely of these three shows to be safe.

Deadline noted back in April that its chances of renewal were “promising” with the caveat that NBC is very short on space for the 2025-2026 TV season, due to incoming NBA programming. It’d be a shame if a solid performing show bit the dust due to there just not being room on the schedule.

Regardless, Roxburgh is personally eager to keep making the show, recently telling us, “I want Season 2 just as much as the audience does.”