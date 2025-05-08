NBC Makes Decision on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ for Season 27

The Manhattan SVU squad is not going anywhere anytime soon.

According to TVLine, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been renewed for Season 27 on NBC.



The renewal is not so surprising. The series has been averaging 5.7 million total viewers with delayed playback, and even though it’s down 175 from last season, it ranks number 4 on NBC, just behind the already-renewed One Chicago shows. Additionally, previous reports revealed that both SVU and Law & Order were guaranteed to be renewed as talks continued with the studio and network, and that proved to be right. Law & Order is also coming back for Season 25.

News comes not long after it was reported that both Octavio Pisano and Juliana Aidén Martinez will be exiting after this season as Detectives Joe Velasco and Kate Silva. Who will replace them, if anyone, is unknown, but more information on casting should be revealed in the coming months. Meanwhile, there is also a change behind the scenes. In April, it was revealed that Michele Fazekas would be taking over as showrunner for the presumed 27th season, with David Graziano stepping down after three seasons.

With Law & Order and SVU returning next season, it’s possible fans will be able to look forward to more crossovers. The two most recently crossed over last month for a two-episode event that even called back to a fan-favorite episode of SVU in a heartbreaking way. Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino also appeared on Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is currently streaming exclusively on Peacock after moving to the NBCUniversal streamer last year. As of now, the Christopher Meloni-led series has not been renewed, but it’s still early.

Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno, Juliana Aidén Martinez as Det. Kate Silva, Peter Scanavino as A.D.A Dominick “Sonny” Carisi Jr. — (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

NBC is continuing to make decisions on shows for next season after holding off for a while. Freshman comedies Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical received early renewals, while the One Chicago shows were picked up for new seasons earlier this week. A handful of shows remain on the bubble, and at this point, it’s unknown which way the network is leaning, especially since there are also some pilots in contention.

A premiere date for Law & Order: SVU Season 27 has not yet been announced, but more information should be revealed in the coming weeks, especially once NBC unveils its schedule for next season.