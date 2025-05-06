NBC Renews ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’ and ‘Chicago Med,’ With Some Changes

Chicago’s finest are coming back to save more lives.

As expected, NBC has renewed Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med for their respective 14th, 13th, and 11th seasons.

The renewal is not so surprising, as it was previously reported that the new seasons were basically a lock as negotiations continued. According to Deadline, though, there will be some budget cuts, which isn’t uncommon these days. The reduced minimum guarantees, which began with the 2022-23 season across the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises, will continue.

Pictured: (l-r) Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter, Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

This means that most series regulars will not appear in every episode, likely about 2-4, which isn’t so bad. Additionally, it’s reported that the casts of the Chicago shows have been asked to take on Illinois residency, as the shows film in the titular city. The episode count for those who don’t become residents is expected to decrease.

As of now, it’s unknown how many episodes the Chicago shows are expected to have for next season, but they will more than likely be shorter than this season, which was 22. That’s not all. Some of the cast across all three shows will no longer have an annual 5% raise, according to sources. Conversations continue to secure a handful of veteran cast members whose contracts are up this season, such as Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney.

Pictured: (l-r) Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)

Meanwhile, Fire will be saying goodbye to two cast members once Season 13 is up, as Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett will both be departing at the end of the current season in an effort to save money. Whether more stars will leave any of the Chicago shows is unknown, but sources say it’s possible. All three shows have seen some fan-favorites leaving in recent years, and more will probably follow.

There are still a few episodes left for the current season, but it’s unknown if these final episodes will set up the new season, as filming has completed. But fans will just have to watch on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to see what happens. All episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock, where new episodes stream on Thursdays. It’s unknown when the new seasons will premiere, but rest assured, fans will be reunited with their favorites this fall on NBC.