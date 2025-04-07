Melissa Roxburgh Teases ‘Twists and Turns’ of ‘The Hunting Party’ Season Finale, Weighs in on Season 2 (Exclusive)

The Hunting Party is ending its first season with a bang.

Melissa Roxburgh, who stars as former FBI profiler Bex Henderson in the NBC crime procedural, opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of Monday’s finale, revealing the “twists and turns” that await the team as they track down the truth about the Pit.

In the season finale, Bex and the rest of her recovery team track down Jenna Wells, the notorious Killer Chemist whose therapy in the Pit has made her “the worst” of the serial killers the team has tracked down “in a lot of ways.”

“Oh, it’s a wild, wild ride,” Roxburgh said of the upcoming finale, teasing that Jenna’s story, combined with some of the details fans will learn about the Pit make the finale “so exciting.”

“We do get some things answered,” the Manifest alum teased of the show’s overarching mysteries. “I mean, I know that a [Shane Florence] storyline is answered and added to the questions as well. We find out a lot about [Jacob Hassani’s] family life. We find out more about the Pit — and also a lot more questions. I mean, with every question answered, there’s more questions. So audiences will both be happy and then also wondering what’s next.”

As viewers attempt to put together the big picture with the clues they’ve been given, Roxburgh is sleuthing right alongside them. “I have been told absolutely nothing about Season 2. Even the big, big cliffhanger within the team that happens, we are left on the cliffhanger as [the] cast as well,” she confessed. “So I want Season 2 just as much as the audience does.”

As of now, The Hunting Party has yet to be officially renewed for a second season, and Roxburgh said she’s just as in the dark when it comes to the future of the show as fans.

“I would love to do another season and I would love to figure out where the mystery goes next,” she told PopCulture. “We hopefully will find out in the next couple of weeks and go from there.”

The Hunting Party Season 1 finale airs Monday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes are available the next day on Peacock.