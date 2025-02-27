Peacock Reveals Premiere Date and Teaser for ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Season 5

Law & Order: Organized Crime will finally be making its highly-anticipated debut on Peacock very soon. It was reported last May that the latest Law & Order spinoff would be leaving NBC in favor of the NBCUniversal streamer for its upcoming fifth season, consisting of 10 episodes. Since it was now a streaming series, that meant that the release schedule would be a tad different and there was no knowing when the show would come back. But now there’s finally a date and a new teaser.

In a new teaser released by Peacock, it previews what Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler and the Organized Crime Control Bureau will be dealing with. They are in pursuit of justice, and while it’s the same squad, it will come with some new rules, and it will be exciting to see what happens. Although it is only 10 episodes, these episodes will be longer than the typical 40-44 minutes just because it is streaming now, meaning that they will be able to fit a lot more stories, which is perfect for a show like Organized Crime. Additionally, the teaser revealed that Season 5 will premiere on Apr. 17.

Along with Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, and Rick Gonzalez will be returning for Season 5, while Dean Norris has been upped to series regular after recurring last season. Olivia Thirlby has also joined in an unknown role, as well as Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio as a “figure from Stabler’s past.” As far as crossovers go, Mariska Hargitay expressed interest in bringing Benson and Stabler back together, but how and when has yet to be determined.

News of the premiere date comes nearly three months after it was reported that John Shiban had exited as showrunner, making him the sixth one to do so in just five seasons. Production briefly paused but soon got back on track. Original showrunner and current FBI: International showrunner Matt Olmstead, who departed OC before it even premiered, returned to assist with production for the last few episodes of the season.

According to Deadline, Organized Crime Season 5 will explore “the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism, and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he did them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.” The wait for Season 5 has been a long one, and soon, it will finally be here on Thursday, Apr. 17 only on Peacock.